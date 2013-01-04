Is Ann Coulter a Psychopath? What do YOU think?

Ann Coulter is not generally know for her niceness. Some believe this is a put-on, staging to sell books, but there is a darker possibility which, especially today when personality disorders are becoming more widely and deeply understood, must be considered. Is Ann a psychopath? Or is it all stage dressing for a career which would, otherwise, not have become so lucrative?
Throughout her career as a pundit and conservative icon, self-described polemicist and controversialist Ann Coulter has demeaned and dehumanized innocent human beings. Here is a small sampling.
1. Coulter betrayed her client, Paula Jones, preventing Jones from settling a sexual harassment case against Bill Clinton. Coulter took credit for “helping” Jones vindicate herself, but as a result, Jones’
marriage collapsed and Jones became destitute. After Jones posed for Penthouse to support her family, Coulter called her "trailer-park trash," the very charge she was defending Jones from in the first place. – see Case Study # 1, Vanity: Ann Coulter's Quest for Glory, www.CoulterWatch.com/Vanity.pdf.
2. In the name of "helping" six-year-old Cuban refugee Elián González, Coulter attacked his father, lied about the law, and referred to Elián's "bastardy." – see Case Study # 4, Vanity: Ann Coulter's Quest for Glory, www.CoulterWatch.com/Vanity.pdf.
3. Coulter defamed four liberal activists who were widowed on 9/11. Coulter claimed these "McWidows" were "harpies" who were "enjoying their husbands' deaths" – see Chapter 8, The Gospel According to Ann Coulter, www.CoulterWatch.com/Gospel.pdf
and Chapter 6, The Beauty of Conservatism,
www.CoulterWatch.com/Beauty. pdf.
4. Coulter defamed talk show host Donnie Deutsch, whom she said needed to become a "perfect Christian." After offending Deutsch, Coulter's method of damage control was to defame the victim and accuse him of setting her up. – see Chapter 17, The Gospel According to Ann Coulter, www.CoulterWatch.com/Gospel.pdf
and Chapter 6, The Beauty of Conservatism,
www.CoulterWatch.com/Beauty. pdf.
5. One Coulter meme is that she is a "victim" of the Left, even though she herself victimizes others. Coulter intentionally put Lydia Cornell's life in danger by posting Cornell's personal information on the front apge of her website, where it remained for over a year. Cornell was threatened and stalked during that time frame. – see Chapter 6, The Beauty of Conservatism, www.CoulterWatch.com/Beauty.pdf.
Read Dan Borchers new book on Coulter, it is right on the mark.
