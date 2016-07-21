Still Wondering Why No One Has the Facts -
Why
has no one has been willing to write even one article about the
matter of the double teaming by the Clintons and Blumenthals, acting
for the Bush Administration, to keep Saddam Hussein in Iraq during
the build up to the opening of hostilities?
Saddam
made contact with the Bush Administration and the Clintons were given
the job of persuading him there was no real danger of invasion. This
took place in late October or early November, 2002.
Given
the timing of events having Saddam leave Iraq would have made it
impossible for the Bush White House to get what they wanted. The
absence of any Weapons of Mass Destruction to be documented, except
those provided by George H. W. Bush, was a bullet in the brain to
their plans still reverberating. What if Saddam left, a richer man
ready to write his memoirs, perhaps?
It
was not to be tolerated. Action was taken. I suspect many other
issues very much on point today when the two likely nominees for
president at Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush, both of whom know exactly
what went down.
My
interest in this is to clear this record and other false statements
which have continued to impact me for the last 17 years.
John
Fund - Sex, Lies and the Tape
You
may remember my name because of the Kerfuffle which took place
between my daughter, Morgan Pillsbury, and John Fund, then of the
Wall Street Journal. Although the story started in October of 1998 it
came into public view when Morgan agreed to be interviewed by John
Connolly for an article which was to appear in Talk Magazine. Fund
scotched its publication.
I was not consulted.
Letter
from
Fund's attorney, John J. Walsh
The
article, “Sex,
Lies and the Tape,”
appeared on Weasel Search on September 4, 2001. It was a provocative
scandal for those onlooking. Full
Tape is available here.
The
interview was entirely Morgan's doing. I very reluctantly agreed to
talk to Connolly to confirm a few points. The article was inaccurate
on many specifics, these most likely arising from Morgan's lies.
Morgan's history of deceptive behavior started when she was still a
child, causing enormous problems for everyone in the family until one
by one we stopped talking to her. I was last because I could not
believe she could not change.
Back
to the subject, Saddam and his offer to leave Iraq, if paid.
Excuse
the back story here, necessary to explain how I found out what was
happening.
It
was spring, 2002. Fund had tried to have Morgan murdered, sending
someone to her apartment late at night with a key. The dead bolt was
not engaged. Morgan, standing next to the door, which lead directly
into the small kitchen, threw herself on the door, dropping the
phone. She screeched. I was on the other end of the phone, hearing
this. Gabbling into the phone, hysterical, she told me what had
happened. I told her to call the doorman. A photo was caught of a
burly man leaving the building. On my instructions she then called
the police. They never arrived.
A
bolt hole was arranged for with a couple in Georgia who knew about
the battering Morgan had suffered from Fund earlier.
Now,
what I am going to tell you was conveyed to me by Morgan. I had long
since learned she could not be trusted to tell the truth. The
Weaselsearch
Tape
came into existence because she and I were arguing about her having
had a relationship with Fund. He had denied this to me only a few
months earlier. The Tape proved, on this occasion at least, Morgan
was telling the truth.
Not
trusting someone and wanted them hurt or dead can be two very
different matters.
Morgan
and I had been looking for someone to help with the Fund matter that
spring. Morgan asserted Fund still had items belonging to her. She
wanted them returned. I eventually retained an attorney for her named
Gary Fish. Otherwise, Morgan handled these issues herself.
Enter
Sidney Blumenthal
Morgan
called during this period to tell me Sidney Blumenthal, who had
refused to help her, unconcerned about the attempt on her life.
Email,
June 23, 2002.
Around
this time someone put a device put on Morgan's computer. She called
me, outraged, she said, when the information appeared in drafts of
Sydney's book, “Clinton's
War.” She
then told me she had returned the favor, putting the same thing on
Blumenthal's computer. This was apparently true because she started
sending me copies of emails Blumenthal wrote his wife and chapters of
the book which were passing between him and his editor.
I
told her what she was doing was illegal and she should stop but
consider reporting Blumenthal to the appropriate authorities.
Morgan
ignored my advice, as usual.
I was likely being naive, anyway.
There
was a lot on my plate and Morgan, then in her early 30s, was not my
top priority. I was then, and am still, the sole caretaker for my
son, Arthur. He is disabled from two major brain injuries, the first
caused by a motorcycle accident, the second from a suicide attempt
six months later. These and other family responsibilities, plus being
disabled myself, caused me to put Morgan on the back burner when I
knew she was physically safe.
Giving
up trying to change Morgan, I told her to stop sending me Sidney's
emails and other correspondence.
But
in November of 2002 Morgan called me up and asked if Uday was the
same as E-bay. Morgan did not follow current events unless she was
somehow involved herself. She has always been this way.
The
conversation resulted in her sending me an email between Blumenthal
and his son about a correspondence then ongoing. Max Blumenthal was
sending on emails to Uday. Uday was providing information to his
father and sending back his father's responses.
The
chain of dialog began with Saddam and ended with the Clintons. They,
the Clintons, were trying to persuade Saddam the build up to war was
just bluff. Saddam, it seemed, had contacted the Bush White House by
some method not discussed in correspondence with the offer to leave
Iraq if he was paid.
Needless
to say this was a shock. Perhaps it is a joke, I thought.
Copying
the code part of the email I emailed it to Dr. Dean Ahmad, a good
friend of mine, who I knew would be able to tell me where it
originated. Dean said it was from the Emirates and well could have
originated from Baghdad.
It
is possible I am naive but it never occurred to me, and was not
included in the correspondence I saw, that the Bush administration
knew this was going on. With most Americans, I remembered what had
transpired between the Clintons and NeoCons who were now firmly
entrenched in the White House. It seemed more likely to me the
Clintons, for some reason not in evidence, were doing this for their
own purposes. But I thought it was my responsibility to report it to
someone – but not Bush, who I well knew could not be trusted.
The
only person I knew who I thought I could trust was Donald Steury, who
is married to an old childhood friend, Rochelle Wandzera. Rochelle
and I had remained close over the years and I saw them when I was in
the DC area and they visited me in California when they were out
there. Donald was then the historian for the CIA.
This
information was conveyed to Donald with Morgan's contact information.
As
soon as Donald retired last year the couple stopped talking to me or
returning my emails. The matter of Saddam had never been discussed
after my report in 2002. Until then Shelly and I chatted regularly
but I felt she was becoming increasingly distant.
It
is possible I would not have believed Morgan or taken any action if
not for having directly discussed the matter with Eric Buchanan. Eric
and Martha Buchanan were the couple Morgan was then living with in
Roswell, Georgia. Eric confirmed what was happening. He and Morgan
had managed to bug Uday's computer, too, he told me. The subject line
had read – Women without Veils.
The last phone number I had for Eric is:404 276-7351
A
short while later Morgan told me the FBI had contacted her and asked
she continue to monitor UDay's computer. This surprised me. She told
me she was doing so and reporting to them as events unfolded. I had
no direct contact.
Morgan
called to tell me the ping she was receiving from Uday's computer
moved to CIA Headquarters in Virginia when the bunker buster hit
Saddam's bunker at the beginning of the war. I turned on the news and
the announcement took place a short while later.
Unnerved
and shocked I did not ask for any proof. My expectation has been that
there would be some kind of inquiry or investigation regarding what
the Clinton's had done. Nothing of the kind took place, of course.
Eventually,
the billions of unexplained money surfaced. A friend of mine in whom
had confided, Connie Ruffley, who runs the Western Office for
Judicial Watch, commented this was probably the Saddam Pay-Off cash.
That had not occurred to me before her comment about 4 months ago.
As
the War in Iraq swung into full action I had a sinking feeling. I was
not surprised when, later, the Clintons experienced sudden wealth.
It
was impossible not to know someone was working very hard to destroy
me financially and damage my credibility over the next years. If you
want documentation for anything, just ask. There is another chunk of
story here which also points to more forms of conspiracy and
corruption from the Bush White House but I'm trying to keep this
short.
I
tried to get the story out in my book, “Greed
– The NeoConning of America,”
published in 2004. That did not work.
