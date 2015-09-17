What is a NeoCon?

A Brief Comment -
adjective: neoconservative; adjective: neo-conservative
- 1.“relating to or denoting a return to a modified form of a traditional viewpoint, in particular a political ideology characterized by an emphasis on free-market capitalism and an interventionist foreign policy.”
Not modified, reversed.
No one has seen a single example of a real free-market in decades. A real free-market cannot exist where it is controlled by government. Did you think, perhaps, the petroleum industry is an example of a free-market? Hardly, it is crony capitalism or geriatric mercantilism.
Another real Conservative said, “While I am a great believer in the free enterprise system and all that it entails, I am an even stronger believer in the right of our people to live in a clean and pollution-free environment.” ~Barry Goldwater
And Conservatives, traditionally, were accused of being isolationists because of their opposition to war. Taft, the most prominent Conservative before WWII, resisted voting for war and was attacked for his stance by everyone.
No comments:
Post a Comment