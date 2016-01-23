The short article below was published in Observations from Melinda's World, a sort of journal of short pieces which appeared occasionally in the local paper in Ashtabula, Ohio, where I was marooned for a while by circumstances beyond my control. I met many good people there - but it was never home.
A local Congressional race moved me to call all the candidates and ask them for their positions on issues which defined Conservatism in the era of Barry Goldwater, a real American hero.
The only candidate who came close to Goldwater's positions was the Democrat, who positioned himself as a left-Liberal.
This is the first in a series to help all of us understand how a slow policy of repositioning can change our world and our perceptions.
I was, and remain, a real Conservative, translated as Classical Liberal, Libertarian and advocate of compassion, community, and living the values of Christ, Master and Savior.
Sunday, October 12, 2014
No. 95 – April 29 – Will the real Conservative Please Stand?
by Melinda Pillsbury-Foster
A friend forwarded me a letter written by J. Craig Lewis urging support for Matt Lynch as the Republican candidate for the 14th Congressional District in the coming primary. Lynch is the GOP challenger David Joyce will face on May 6th. Lewis, with fevered urgings worthy of an oncoming tsunami, urged voters to act immediately. The reasons given were Obama Care and the accusation the incumbent, Joyce, is part of a cabal of “sleeper cell socialists” of Liberals.
Both candidates claim to be Conservatives.
Let's take a pause here to understand the word, “Conservative.' Brace yourself.
Today's Republican Party is controlled by Marxists who identify themselves as 'Conservatives.' NeoConservativism was introduced to the GOP by a Trotskyite (Marxist), Irving Kristol, in the 1970s. Kristol was also a follower of Leo Strauss who taught lying is their natural right because they are 'destined to rule.'
Most registered Republicans are, at present, entirely unaware of what has happened over the last 40 years.
Robert Taft, Republican candidate for President from Ohio, was a Conservative. Barry Goldwater was Mr. Conservative. The present misunderstanding of the word, “Conservative,” is the result of a covert operation carried out by Rockefeller Republicans beginning in the 1950s.
A real conservative follows the Constitution, keeping government local and the people in direct control.
Goldwater's left copious quotes which left no doubt about what it meant to be a Conservative. Brevity is a virtue here.
Gays in the Military - “You don’t need to be straight to fight and die for your country. You just need to shoot straight.” ~Barry Goldwater
A woman's right to have an abortion
- “Today’s so-called ‘conservatives’ don’t even know what the word means. They think I’ve turned liberal because I believe a woman has a right to an abortion. That’s a decision that’s up to the pregnant woman, not up to the pope or some do-gooders or the Religious Right. It’s not a conservative issue at all.” ~Barry Goldwater
Legalization of marijuana - Goldwater endorsed an Arizona initiative to legalize medical marijuana.
Position on damage to private property and health resulting from oil spills and fracking
- “While I am a great believer in the free enterprise system and all that it entails, I am an even stronger believer in the right of our people to live in a clean and pollution-free environment.” ~Barry Goldwater
So, will the real Conservative please stand up?
