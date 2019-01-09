Satan and the Tale of Two Disinformation Imps, John Fund and Karl Rove, Minions-in-Waiting to Dick Cheney

Imp Number One: John Fund
Liz Cheney took offense when Christian Bale expressed an entirely understandable sentiment with his, “…thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.” It was a tough role and Bale correctly portrayed who Cheney appears to be: two men, one on the outside to be experienced by the world around him; the second understood by the imps and minions who assist him to achieve his real goals.
Satan is well known for disguises which make his evils achievable.
According to the Wiki, “Satan, also known as the Devil, is an entity in the Abrahamic religions that seduces humans into sin or falsehood.” Evil inclination is universally ascribed to the iconic persona of Satan; Cheney’s “evil inclinations,” are too obvious to be overlooked when his motives are understood; but the screen of fear he used to install the surveillance state, delayed this awareness. Today, over 50% of Americans do not believe the story pushed by the Cheney – Bush White House to explain September 11, 2001.
The attributes of Satan are with us every day in people who seek power only for their own ends. But the science of neurobiology has increased our understanding enormously.
His invading foreign countries with the intention of stealing their oil for his buddies, under cover of the power entrusted to the President of the United States, strikes me as a remarkably good comparison of the two entities, Dick and Satan. Water-boarding is sort of an also ran, horrid as it is. The reality of what happened to millions in Iraq was remarkably like Fire and Brimstone, as Dick’s Shock and Awe assault included depleted uranium, likely as a favor to companies unable to find a profitable sale outlet for their DU. Liz’s dad ensured his buddies could make a profit on poisoning children as yet unconceived.
I’m sure Satan would be envious at this efficiency for evil, so I was struck by the accuracy of Bale’s analogy; however, it was personal events which brought the reality of Cheney to my attention.
In October 1999, my natural daughter, Morgan Pillsbury, called me. I had not spoken to her since March 1998, when I, along with everyone else in the family, had severed all relations. Why? Because I had discovered Morgan had tried to persuade me to turn off my son Arthur’s life support on the lie, she needed his heart. She had told me she needed a heart transplant. Morgan had been paid $10,000 by my then husband, Craig Franklin for this and was also receiving $5,000 a month to assist him in the divorce he had filed against me on January 1st. Morgan had no heart problems of the kind which had taken both of my sisters by 1994. Through discovery in court, I became aware of these payments.
The divorce was personal, but as it turned out would eventually lead to relevant insights on 9/11, the Invasion of Iraq, keeping Saddam in country in 2002, the rise of the Attack Drone Industry and Surveillance State. Craig and his boss, Dan O’Dowd, were put in touch with Dick Cheney, it appears, soon after Morgan jumped into bed with John Fund on October 26, 1998. READ
Both my husband and Morgan are psychopathic. Looking for answers, I would follow the development of Neuroscience, beginning some years later; but in 1999, this did not exist. In 2011, I wrote, When Psychopaths Cooperate. Also look over Characteristics of Psychopathy.
I knew nothing about what Morgan was up to, when Fund and Morgan hopped into bed. It was not until 2012, I accepted Morgan was also a psychopath.
In 2002, I still believed Morgan could change, though I remained cautious. Morgan was required to provide proof for what she told me. This was the reason Morgan made the Tape in early October, 1999. The voice of John Fund is very recognizable as Fund tells Morgan why her promise not to talk to me, was important to him. I already knew too much about his activities for planting disinformation, and concealing information.
So, in early December 2002, I had to hear Morgan being battered to believe her. But I did hear this taking place, as did Eric Buchanan, who Morgan had gotten to know on Free Republic, an online chatroom for NeoCon Patriot types. Battery Kicked off Free Republic
Cheney had ordered Fund regarding Morgan and myself, “take any steps necessary to solve the problem.” Fund was following orders. Either the Cheney family is more ignorant than is believable to me; or they are part of the Cheney-NeoCon cover-up; judge for yourself.
Satan must have his Imps.
The first hurdle Satan faced was recruiting his special Imps, which today we also call Minions. Minions or Imps come in all kinds, and with a range of abilities. But most important are those who must remain visible to the public, often in respected and seemingly independent positions, such as journalists. Was Fund Cheney’s most important Minion? Certainly, he came close. But Cheney needed Imps and Minions who worked well together. It is likely his two most important Imps were John Fund for Media, and Karl Rove for ‘electoral issues,’ though this did not mean the two could not help each other in their areas of specialization, especially where these met in common ground.
You might remember Fund from his insane and off point attacks on Bill Clinton in the 1990s; this fell silent in the 2000s. This is not to say I was a Clinton supporter, then or now, I wasn’t. But I did, and still demand honesty from those who serve us as employees in government. We, the people, are the government.
Barry Goldwater held those values, as did others both on the “Left” and the “Right.” A NeoCon is not a ‘new kind of conservative.’ A NeoCon is a fascist who installs business – government ‘partnerships.’
Goldwater was pro-choice; he didn’t think you had to be straight to shoot straight, welcoming gays into our military. He thought polluters were to be held accountable for the damage they do to people and property. And Barry supported the Equal Rights Amendment, which remains to be ratified today.
Dick Cheney does not deserve respect, but condemnation. His campaign to lie us into Iraq was treason to our country, and a crime against humanity. To accomplish this, ‘Dick’ depended on the cooperative efforts of minions while he set up the surveillance state we see today.
Fund was, and remains, one of those minions, though now much deflated in importance. Fund used to call me in attempts to plant outrageous stories about Clinton. The glee in his voice was striking. Just that made it impossible to believe “Bill Clinton had an American flag tattooed on his penis” -- this being the least outlandish fable Fund tried on me.
Fund was a multipurpose minion, one who would ensure which stories ran and which did not. That is why he was at the Wall Street Journal. Just as Satan needs his Imps, NeoCons need their minions.
Fund was diligent in finding outlets for stories the WSJ would not run. When Manny Klausner introduced Fund and Matt Drudge in 1993; this was the partnership which they had in mind. Manny testified to these facts in deposition.
So, when Fund ran into trouble, he knew he could depend on Cheney to exert his power.
What does, “do whatever is necessary,” mean to someone who would not blink at killing millions, and leaving unborn babies to die hideous deaths a decade and more later?
Understanding what happened in this case of domestic violence provides insight.
I believe Dick Cheney suborned the legal system in NY to keep his imp, John Fund, in place. This was not without consequences for Fund. He was fired from the WSJ and removed from their Editorial Board. Fund received a letter from Fidelity Financial helpfully informing him he needed to move his 401K. Letter
Thereafter Fund worked for Dow Jones. The Fidelity Letter was mailed to Fund at his apartment in Jersey City. Fund took the letter with him to Morgan’s apartment at 60 East 9th Street in Manhattan where he screamed, waving it about and then deposited it on her floor. After Fund left for work the next morning, Morgan scanned it, emailing it to me.
Morgan had learned I would not trust her, unless I saw the proof, because our family had long since realized Morgan lied continuously.
Morgan did not tell me what was happening in NY. I thought she was getting on with her life after leaving Fund on January 19th, a month earlier. This hopeful delusion died when I was less than five minutes from the apartment and called to let Morgan know I when I would be arriving. In the background, I could hear Fund yelling. I walked in to find Morgan’s face bloodied; she was doubled over in pain. But she would not call the police and was terrified at the suggestion I take her to the hospital. She also refused to file a police report for two days, finally agreeing to do so on February 21. I watched through the broken wainscoting as photos were taken of her injuries which were visible. The police report reflects this evidence was obtained.
Curiously, the photos evaporated soon afterward. The police claimed none were taken, despite the note on the report and my having seen this take place. Then the report appeared on American Politics Journal, edited by Gene Gaudette. Gene had contacted Morgan, and they had begun to chat. Gene, who I met while in NY, helped me persuade Morgan to file the police report.
To that point, the system worked. Fund was arrested as he hid in the men’s room at the Manhattan Institute on February 24. The arrest was published on Page Six which was a column in the New York Post. ARTICLE
Then, it all changed. I had returned to California where Morgan called to tell me she was asked to come in for an interview by the District Attorney of Manhattan. This lasted six hours, she told me. She was not allowed to go to the bathroom or have a drink of water. The original Assistant DA assigned, Eric Arnone, had been replaced by a woman who grilled her like she was being charged with multiple murders.
I was never contacted to provide my witness statement, then or later, despite multiple calls.
It was terrifying. What had happened to our justice system? The short answer is Dick Cheney, who needed his Fund Imp working. Morgan told me she talked briefly to Arnone, who told her District Attorney Robert Morganthau kept the file on his own desk. No one else was permitted to touch it.
At the same time, a bipartisan, cooperative effort of ‘neoliberals’ and ‘neocons’ hit the media with a disinformation campaign aimed at me.
Eric Alterman, a supposed ‘liberal’ ran a short blurb, entirely unsourced, saying I sent Morgan to NY to seduce Fund, poor sad little minion. Did The Nation Magazine, where this libel ran, check his sources? Or call me? No, never, nor did they respond to my calls and letters objecting to this blatant lie.
115 words by Eric Alterman and John Fund as they actually were published:
“John Fund
has landed on Page Six in a bizarre tale that is almost too weird to write down. It seems that a woman with whom Fund had an affair twenty years ago named
Melinda Pillsbury Foster
sent her daughter,
Morgan
, to look up Fund when she came to town. One thing led to another and the results appear to have been a live-in relationship and an abortion. This is strange enough for a Wall Street Journal editorial writer who, although very much a gentleman in person, penned some of the most vicious and irresponsible material about Clinton and the Democrats outside the columns of this magazine. (Fund is also a ghostwriter for
Rush Limbaugh”
End of quote, actual format.
The facts bear no relationship to what had previously been published by John Connolly at weaselsearch on September 4, 2001; in the Washington Post on January 17, 2002, Sex, Lies and the Audiotape; in Page Six on February 24, 2002, "COLUMNIST ASSAULTED HIS EX: COPS”; what Alterman wrote and The Nation published.
All the previous articles cited published sources or researched their statements, as is normal for journalists. And the truth is far more bizarre than this snide lie. For the full story visit Morgan Pillsbury Gell
In 1999, I very I briefly hoped Morgan had started telling the truth. 1999 was the year Morgan produced The Tape. This recording of Morgan talking to Fund, misled me because what you hear is Morgan leading Fund through a conversation with Fund who had presented himself at that moment, his phone number appearing with the beep for call waiting on Morgan’s phone. Morgan had just told me she had aborted Fund’s baby the previous March. I refused to believe her. You do not need to take my word for it. Listen to Fund’s own words and voice. Tape or read the Transcript.
Suddenly, I had hope Morgan’s travails had changed her. Boy was I wrong. But demanding proof did point to some startling revelations. Included in this was the Clinton’s Capo, Sidney Blumenthal’s role to keep Saddam in Iraq.
The lying ways of America’s supposedly reliable media is the question here, however. Between July 2002 and the start of the Invasion in 2003, the reasons for silencing me had increased enormously.
The willingness of a supposed leftist, Alterman, and a supposed ‘liberal’ publication, The Nation, to cooperatively publicize a lie demanded by the first name on John Fund’s speed dial, Dick Cheney, would be news to most people, even today. But The Nation, Fox News and NewsMax all participated in the cover-up not just so Fund could continue Imping for Cheney, but to cover-up the cooperative efforts of the NeoCons, both Cheney and the Clintons for the invasion of Iraq. Did these publications and their management know this, or were they told some other story? Today, they still refuse to respond to my letters.
In 2003, after the invasion was safely launched, Cheney and company, who now knew an unanticipated complication had arisen, went after me again. This does not make you feel popular, rest assured. Now, the use of the previous blurb in The Nation became the basis of a far larger attack intended to completely destroy my credibility and leave me destitute.
Curious? Want to know? You will find out while participating on your smart phone with NeoCons – The Show, the 2-Way Interactive TV Series, a coming attraction.
Satan is out of office now, but the system of pseudo-journalists, including Alterman, Fund, and even the far less prominent Wendy McElroy, remain. Perhaps the character of Little Liz will be included, I am sure that would be fun for her.
Read the Media Story
The full saga, in which you can weight in, will air as the first Docu-Dramedy on 2-Way Interactive TV, NeoCons, launching soon!
Next: Imp Number Two: Karl Rove
