The 16 Trillion Dollar Man
Thanks
to Congressmen Rom Paul and Alan Grayson, now we know.
The Audit
of the FED is now out. Read it and scream. (Though we suspected this
would be the case.)
Ben Bernanke, the
16 Trillion Dollar Man (Get
the Shirt)
Leading
receivers of the largess -
Citigroup: $2.5 trillion
($2,500,000,000,000)
Morgan Stanley: $2.04 trillion
($2,040,000,000,000)
Merrill Lynch: $1.949 trillion
($1,949,000,000,000)
Bank of America: $1.344 trillion
($1,344,000,000,000)
Barclays PLC (United Kingdom): $868 billion
($868,000,000,000)
Bear Sterns: $853 billion ($853,000,000,000)
Goldman Sachs: $814 billion ($814,000,000,000)
Royal Bank of
Scotland (UK): $541 billion ($541,000,000,000)
JP Morgan Chase:
$391 billion ($391,000,000,000)
Deutsche Bank (Germany): $354
billion ($354,000,000,000)
UBS (Switzerland): $287 billion
($287,000,000,000)
Credit Suisse (Switzerland): $262 billion
($262,000,000,000)
Lehman Brothers: $183 billion
($183,000,000,000)
Bank of Scotland (United Kingdom): $181
billion ($181,000,000,000)
BNP Paribas (France): $175 billion
($175,000,000,000)
and many
many more including banks in Belgium of all places
View
the 266-page GAO
audit of the Federal Reserve (July 21st, 2011):
Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke participated in a live webcast of a
town hall meeting with educators on Thursday, September 30, 2010 from
2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT. During this session, Chairman Bernanke answered
teachers’ questions about the Federal Reserve and the economy.”
1 comment:
your post is that good ...
please follow me back ..
Post a Comment