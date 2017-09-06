Sex, Lies, and the Tape. The John Fund Story

Note: Story has some inaccuracies. The notes in italics are mine, Melinda Pillsbury-Foster. The author, John Connolly, has since moved on and written a book Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy - The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein Oct 10, 2016 by James Patterson and John Connolly
I was struck at how much that story has in common with those who cooperated with John and the story eventually revealed by the article below. Filthy Rich has been ordered and I will be reviewing here.
FLORIDA, USA, September 04 2001(weaselsearch.com)
By John Connolly
When the stone thrower himself lives in a glass house, it is a matter of legitimate public interest.
John Fund, the forty-six year old writer on the staff of the Wall Street Journals' editorial page, has staked out a position as a man of integrity. On his frequent appearances on cable and network talk shows, he espouses the position of the right-wing conservatives. He is friends with people in the Bush White House. He is a dear friend of Conservative Grover Norquist. He recently met with Vice President Cheney. During the Clinton presidency he wrote often of the terrible acts committed by Clinton against women. On his appearances on Television evangelist Pat Robertson"700 Club" show, he often condemns those who do not live up to the highest moral standards. This conservative pundit seems to be on television more often, than "I Love Lucy" reruns. Although he portrays himself as a voice of the religious right, the never married Fund has cut a wide swath of sexual relationships through-out the Libertarian and Conservative parties. He's a regular right-wing Lothario. He is also a hypocrite.
There is nothing newsworthy about consensual sex between two unmarried adults, even if one of those supposed adults, acts badly. But, when a high profile public person stakes out the moral high ground, that person had better not be standing on quick sand. A few months age, Morgan Pillsbury a twenty-seven year old woman, contacted me with information about her former lover of three years, John Fund. Although, I heard stories of Fund's less than cavalier treatment of women and particularly his Clintonesque treatment of one particular woman, I did not think that information worthy of a story. Amusing gossip yes-newsworthy no. But, the story Morgan told, gave me pause. If her allegations were true, Fund's relationship with her was not only bizarre; it was treacherous and bordered on the perverse. To back up her story of the bad behavior of John Fund, she furnished me with a tape recording she made of a conversation she had with Fund. The tape and conversations with Morgan's' mother, Melinda Pillsbury-Foster and others confirmed Morgan's tale.
Twenty years ago, Melinda and John Fund both worked for the then fledgling Libertarian party in California. Fund was the executive director of the local party in Sacramento.
Melinda: John was State Executive Director living on the floor in the office up there because there was no money to pay him. LP fundraising has always been problematical. I was Southern Vice Chairman living in the Los Angeles area.)
Melinda, who at the time was the mother of four children, she would have three more,...
Melinda: (One more living, born in 1983, a baby died just before birth in 1989.)
...began sexual relationship with the much younger Fund.
Melinda: (Actually, I was about seven years older than Fund.)
Melinda said, "John and I had a sexual relationship for four or five years. When he moved east, we remained friends. It never really ended." Melinda who is still active in the Libertarian party...
Melinda: (Wrong. I am now a registered Republican living in California and working on issues of social justice through my nonprofit foundation, Women's Institute for Individual and Political Justice. I am a member of the National Federation of Republican Women. )
...went on to say, "Six or Seven years ago, John called and during the conversation he told me, "Melinda if any of your children come east, have them look me up." I didn't realize that he was using me as a dating service!" Last year Melinda learned that not only had Fund been sleeping with Morgan, he was the father of the child she would abort.
Not only had Fund violated his twenty year old friendship with Melinda Pillsbury-Foster, he, much like Congressman Gary Condit (Fund recently wrote a scathing indictment of Condit's behavior) insisted that Morgan keep their three year affair secret.
Morgan was 23 years old the first time then 43 years old...
Melinda: (Morgan lied about her age. I was there when Morgan was born on July 5, 1968 at 11:53pm, so can speak with authority on HER age.)
...Fund, took her to bed. Sounds all too familiar doesn't it? According to Morgan, John Fund was the third man she had been intimate with. She had contacted him when she moved to the New York area after a bad breakup with her previous boyfriend. Instead of receiving consolation from the man who had on occasion been her babysitter...
Melinda: (Fund never babysat my kids. He lived in Sacramento. I lived in the LA area. They only met him a few times, mostly at political events. Once at the house, I think. That would be where Arthur shot him with the watergun. Fund should have been grateful he was not hit by the water balloons from the roof.)
... back in California, Fund took her to bed. In 1999, confronted with an unplanned and apparently unwanted pregnancy, Fund abandoned Morgan and without attempting to dissuade her, allowed the distraught young woman to have an abortion, without any support from him.
John Fund is a full time writer for the Wall Street Journal. Yet, when I began researching a profile on Mr. Fund, he unlike most other journalist, began a campaign to kill the story. A source close to Fund told me a few days ago, that Fund and a confederate were attempting to plant a false and malicious blind item about two people at Talk magazine. They believed that the item would so frighten the victims that they would see to it that my profile of Mr. Fund was spiked. Mr. Fund and his pals can congratulate themselves, to protect innocent people from being attacked; I have pulled the piece from Talk magazine. Hence this abbreviated piece which is written solely to introduce the reader to John Fund on tape with Morgan Pillsbury, the mother of the aborted child.
Melinda: (Here is the record from John J. Walsh, the attorney who acted for Fund to kill the story. Morgan made a copy of the correspondence while the two were living together and sent it to me. Later, I learned using attorneys for this purpose is SOP for NeoCons.)
So there should be no confusion, this tape was made legally and given to me by Morgan Pillsbury. Ms. Pillsbury also gave me her permission to use her name, as did her mother Melinda Pillsbury-Foster. I have learned that very recently, Ms. Pillsbury who has experienced some financial difficulties, has at Fund's request, moved in with him. John Fund lives in an apartment in Jersey City, just a stones throw from the Holland Tunnel. I have also been told that Mr. Fund, for whatever reason, has given Morgan cash and a new computer.
The following is a transcription of the tape of Morgan Pillsbury and John Fund. Mr. Fund makes mention of how he is being threatened by Melinda.
Melinda: (How could I have been threatening him? When I had talked to him earlier that year, 1999, it was to warn him about having a relationship with Morgan. Since he assured me he had not it was a short conversation and I was relieved. I do not know how he got on my poetry list. That went only to my friends who were literate. I am a published poet. Some of my poetry is located at my personal site, at Shards of Verse)
He apparently believes that Melinda has no right to be angry for his deceiving her for three years, all the while sleeping with, and impregnation her oldest child. For those who doubt the veracity of the transcript or wish to hear the anger and seething hostility of John Fund, Please listen to the audio tape. John Connolly
Note: I wish to thank Michael Mann, who runs this web site, for his assistance.
Post Script from Melinda: (At the time I first listened to the tape, I was so stunned many details slipped right by me. At the time, I was full time caring for my son, Arthur, who had shot himself through the brain in a suicide attempt. Morgan had accepted $10,000 from Craig, my former husband, to persuade me to turn off life-support. I found out about her motive and about her having been paid $5,000 a month, by Craig, to slander and libel me, through the financial discovery during the divorce. Craig was then earning about $1,000,000 a year but did not want to pay support for a disabled son. Sweet guy. This was ONE of the reasons Morgan and I were not talking. But she was right, she usually could get what she wanted out of me. I've finally learned my lesson.)
Copyright 2001 by Weasel Search.com. All rights reserved. Republished with the permission of the author, John Connolly.
