What Americans need to know about George H. W. Bush

Today, as never before in our history, Americans need the truth and choices which solve the problems we face. George H. W. Bush has passed, but the most important imprint he left on American politics remains unknown to Americans.
George H. W. Bush (HW) had a family who profited mightily from his professional life. Then and today they are joined at the bank account. As a ‘public servant’, HW was charged to serve us; but his loyalties were with those who have brought Americans to the tipping point of complete disaster, unprotected by the wealth Americans honestly earned. Instead, we have been rendered increasingly vulnerable through the same actions which enriched HW’s own family at the expense of ordinary Americans.
If we are to correct course, and save ourselves from becoming a third world nation, we need to understand how disinformation, control of our elections, the media, and public opinion has led us to the precipice in these days before Christmas, 2018.
In this, HW’s life can serve Americans by providing insights and truths desperately needed.
Read the memorial to HW written by John Fund, a ‘columnist’ for National Review, titled, “John Fund: Why was George H.W. Bush a one-term president? Fund is a disinformation agent attempting to continue the cover-up of what happened in 1992. The National Review was founded by yet another disinformation agent for the same interests, William F. Buckley, Jr.. Buckley served these same interests, Big Oil, by taking the agenda of those then known as ‘Rockefeller Republicans’ to absolute control of the Republican Party; merging the federalization of American government with big business, not free enterprise; consolidation of what we know today as the 99% vs. the 1%.
From the time he graduated from Yale, Buckley was working for the CIA. With this we move into the murky world of psy-ops, his assignment to alter the meaning of the word, “Conservative.” If you read this short article, “Will the Real Conservative Please Stand?” you see how far today’s definition deviates from the ideas which drove a generation of young people to support Barry Goldwater for President in 1964, and then turn their backs on the GOP, leaving it to become libertarians or non-political problem-solvers.
There was strong opposition to Buckley, because genuine conservatives knew his roots in the CIA and that his opinions were not Conservative towards smaller government, even as he railed against Liberals. Buckley was an operative, he understood the meaning of the word, “Conservative,” specified a consistent viewpoint diametrically in opposition to that of Rockefeller Republicans. Therefore, the understanding of the word, “Conservative” needed to be altered so their emerging NeoConservative coalition for federalization could be carried out.
I heard about this re-branding from Joe Shell, a friend of Barry Goldwater’s in 1990 when he was working on a campaign to elect free-marketeer Dolores Bender White to the 20th State Senate District in California. I heard the same, and more, from Connie Ruffley, a life-long member of United Republicans of California (UROC), the same organization which assured the election of Ronald Reagan as governor of California.
The goal was centralizing government, while talking reduction and lower taxes; and then doing the opposite. This was possible for Ronnie because his personal charm and charisma made it difficult for people to disagree with his compromises. He was fast on his feet, and his comebacks routinely neutralized an opponent who could not help liking him as a person.
I know this because my father, Dr. Arthur F. Pillsbury, a professor at UCLA who ran the Republican Club there, was one of the first people Ronnie talked to after joining the Republican Party. Dad liked Ronnie – but would not vote for him. Ronnie often called our house to keep in touch because he wanted Dad in his administration when he went to Sacramento as Governor, and again when he was elected as President in 1980. Dad refused. He said Ronnie was not a Conservative.
The NeoConservative pattern began with Ronald Reagan, who centralized government control in California more than any Democrat could have imagined. In 1975, UROC, who had ensured Ronnie’s election to Governor in California, passed a resolution begging Americans not to vote for Ronnie if he ran for President or Vice-President.
Fund’s shallow and unsubstantiated praises of HW, reflect Fund’s career as a disinformation agent, placed in 1984 at the Wall Street Journal to insert the spin, dictated by the same elites which included HW, then vice president of the United States, with Bush’s yet unrealized hopes of becoming president himself.
Fund’s words are actually intended to reinforce a falsehood he helped create in 1989, that HW, then a sitting president, was more responsible for the strategy which brought about the end of the Cold War than he was; and that in 1992 it was a string of tiny mis-steps which denied HW a second term, for instance, underestimating public reaction to his own negation of his “no new taxes” pledge.
In 1992, HW lost the presidency because he ignored the offers made to him by PhoneVoter TV Network (PVN), underwritten by Keystone Satellite Communications, to participate in their promotion of satellite and Interactive TV, allowing Americans to move from a passive to active role in politics. It was nice of the founder of PVN, Brock d’Avignon, to include HW; rude of him to ignore the offer. It is very possible the Bush Campaign lacked the technological expertise to even understand the offer they received. This, itself, is alarming and should cause you to question why you think these people are competent to made decisions about your life, suffering no worse consequences themselves than temporary ejection from the government gravy train, if they are wrong.
Technology was changing. 1992 witnessed two innovations which have transformed the TV industry. Satellite, using uplinks, could vastly increase name identification for a candidate in weeks.
Offering voters, a way to be heard with tallies of AGREE/DISAGREE PhoneVotes provided a means for voter participation. HW ignored both these changes even after receiving the PVN proposal 12 times. Three other candidates, Ross Perot the first of these, began in February 1992 using Capitol Calling Cards supplied to him by Owners of America, Inc. PhoneVoters paid $20 for 20 votes, calling in to listen to Perot’s position on an issue and then voting AGREE/DISAGREE. The compiled results were supplied to their Congressional Representatives and to the media.
This is what drove Perot to 39% in June of 1992.
Then, and even more so today, Americans were hungry to be heard. Jerry Brown and Pat Buchanan, who each used PVN services, had tallies, but their unedited speeches were broadcast over satellite nationwide. Phone Numbers for PhoneVoting appeared at the bottom of the screen. Voters came away with a stronger sense of what the candidate thought and who he was. SEE CLIPS OF SPEECHES
HW chose the far more arduous path of ‘whistle-stop’ campaigning in a nation which had forgotten where the local railroad stations were located, talking to ten people at each stop. His loss was from no other cause than hubris, ignorance and failure to understand the direction the world was taking.
The phone, automobile, television, and then the internet has impacted our expectations and increased the potential for interacting with those seeking public office. But this potential must be used to work.
In 1992, PVN supplied four candidates with interactive satellite TV and Telepoll services. Three of them paid for these, the fourth used PVN services, evading payment. The four candidates were Ross Perot, Jerry Brown, Pat Buchanan and Bill Clinton.
Guess which one, down to $50,000 in the old campaign chest and fleeing charges by multiple women of sexual abuse, evaded paying for services? You got it, Bill Clinton. Bill rejected free satellite time because you would have gotten to know him, without edits, in advance of the election. STORY
PVN was the work of a group of apolitical, voluntarist libertarians lead by Brock d’Avignon. who saw how they could give Americans a needed voice in our political process, enabling them to ask questions, get answers, and make better informed decisions on who they could trust to do the right thing as ‘public servants’ or other problem-solvers.
Phone calls tallied at the bottom of mass media TV screens was that first step in 1992. Who has done more to serve you, HW’s NeoConservatives, or these guys? Here they are. They put in months of work to give you a voice.
The implication that somehow Americans are obligated to re-elect presidents, is also absurd.
After the Democratic Primaries were over Jerry Brown had missed displacing Clinton by what was calculated as three days of satellite with tallies. As the Nominee of the Democratic Party, Clinton had access to a flood of funding. Through the election, and then again for 1996, he made sure the DNC purchased satellite time for him 24/7/365. If you are a Democrat, ask yourself if your candidates for other offices in 1996 received satellite time or knew about the benefits of Interactive TV. We can find no indication this was communicated. Do let us know.
Awake to the power of technology, HW made sure no GOP candidate used either satellite or PVN for the election in 1996. Interactive TV makes it impossible for politicians and elites to control public opinion and elections.
HW Bush and the Clintons not only denied interactive TV debates to you, they also ensured Presidential Debates would come under their control with their agreement to establish the private exclusive Commission on Presidential Debates in 1993. Clinton became the decider for the Democratic Party with his nomination as Democratic Candidate. HW held the same power.
Perot was thrown a bone when he came back to avoid having Owners of America, Inc. adopt Bo Gritz. But what voice did you have? Here is what PVN offered, which scared the Dems and GOP into a cooperative effort in 1993. PhoneVoter TV was encouraging the audience to ask questions of 64 candidates running in 1992.
In 1993, Haley Barbour, a friend of HWs and mega- lobbyist, was appointed Chairman of the Republican National Committee. Barbour, on orders from HW, forbade GOP presidential candidates from using satellite or PVN services. See Letter
What had happened was noticed. France Telecom purchased Keystone Satellite Communications for $100M, ten times its value of $10M, on the order of Bilderberger leader Etienne d’Avignon. Brock learned this from David Hansford, the General Manager of Keystone a year later. The deal with PVN for free satellite time ended immediately after the 1992 primaries.
After Colin Powell and Steve Forbes dropped out, the most attractive GOP candidate for 1996 was Lamar Alexander. Alexander was not an HW insider. Mike Murphy, who remains today an HW insider, was tasked to become Alexander’s Media Consultant. Murphy stopped the campaign from using satellite and blocked PVN proposals over six times. The HW anointed nominee was Bob Dole. Dole’s campaign used no satellite and no TV Interaction. PVN Notes, show attempted contacts with Alexander Campaign, stopped by Murphy.
HW had ensured Bill Clinton a second term. It would seem there had been a meeting of minds and motives.
In 2000, HW campaigned via Whistle-Stop with son, W. again, only this time with a flatcar loaded with an uplink trailer, which connected them to satellite 24/7. No other GOP candidate for president used uplinks. PVN founder, d’Avignon, sent out offers to a GOP candidate, John McCain, for an interactive "Straight Talk TV" Campaign On Satellite (COS) and The RepubliCan Channel; because of the obvious cheating of the American people of audience participation in TV and debates by HW and W. as they did not contact PhoneVoter TV Network, just Keystone for uplinks to their Bushco studio and downlinks to TV news directors.
John McCain received 13 proposals from PNV in 1999 – 2000. Mike Murphy, who had gone after the position as Media Consultant to John McCain in January 1999, intercepted these offers. 2000 Contact with McCain
McCain and his wife, Cindy, learned this had taken place when d’Avignon put the 13th proposal in their hands as they stood next to the Straight Talk Bus outside the Beverly Hills Hotel as the California Primary closed. Reading the proposal Cindy exclaimed, “John, with this we could have won!”
Fund would do his bit by planting the story which claimed McCain had a black love child. Fund would run the cover-up afterwards as well, but not well enough to avoid McCain running him to ground at the Wall Street Journal, where the courageous Fund hid under his desk. Fund should have received the Brown Badge of Courage.
The PVN insertion of satellite and TV Interaction resulted in the shopping channels you use today. You can vote on, “So You Think You Can Dance?” But no one in the Main Stream Media or politics wants you using the potential for TV Interaction to decide who you can trust, what works best, about options for health care, correction of our banking system which provide a stable economy, allowing you to understand the facts and choose for yourself. Interactive TV makes this possible. HW and the Clinton’s made sure you would not know. This attempt to control who we elect, and the choices available to us is the real legacy of George H. W. Bush.
Today, Americans can get to know candidates for office long before election day. Along with candidates, consider what solutions we need, and what works best for you. Interactive TV makes this possible along with other choices denied to all of us. 58% of all TV households have a smart tv or 1,2,3 TVs connected to an Internet device. Its time to talk back.
Today, find out how at Freedom Interactive TV Networks Association. Get the facts. Decide for yourself.
